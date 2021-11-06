Invesco Ltd. Sells 4,904,638 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,339,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,904,638 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 39.34% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $437,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $463,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 199.1% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 32,036 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.52. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.