The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Position Cut by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 770,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 169,200 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of The Macerich worth $14,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Macerich by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Macerich alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded The Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.61.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.96.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.