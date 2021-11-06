Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $3.37 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 123,764.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,675 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 297,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 166,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 49,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,828 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $33.42 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

