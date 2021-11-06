KeyCorp Increases Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $162.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $141.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $138.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $64.82 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.81.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $1,066,989.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,418 shares of company stock worth $12,836,086. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

