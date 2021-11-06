Jefferies Financial Group Trims Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Target Price to $62.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $81.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PENN has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Capital began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.12.

NASDAQ PENN traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,438,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,304. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.45.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,788 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,830,000 after acquiring an additional 728,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 592.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,074,000 after acquiring an additional 604,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after acquiring an additional 405,801 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

