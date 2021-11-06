Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $105.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LITE. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut Lumentum from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.81.

NASDAQ:LITE traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.34. 1,468,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,304. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.82. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,145,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,132,000 after buying an additional 31,526 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 41.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,056,000 after buying an additional 1,230,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,747 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 30.6% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,380 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $79,327,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

