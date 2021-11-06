Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Lowered to Neutral at MKM Partners

MKM Partners cut shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. MKM Partners currently has $70.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $130.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on PTON. Westpark Capital lowered Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.73.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded down $30.42 on Friday, reaching $55.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,359,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,512,217. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.04. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $935,981.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $7,355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,470 shares of company stock worth $40,708,012 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $3,250,000. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $13,710,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 10.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 9.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

