Opium Trading Down 21.3% Over Last 7 Days (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Opium has a market cap of $9.17 million and $1.17 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can currently be bought for about $2.20 or 0.00003627 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Opium has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00083461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00078962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00099969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,758.72 or 0.99969005 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,379.41 or 0.07205644 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00022447 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

