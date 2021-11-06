Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Cut to $313.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $337.00 to $313.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $230.93.

Shares of MRNA traded down $47.03 on Friday, hitting $236.99. 59,630,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,434,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.54. Moderna has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moderna will post 29.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $6,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $653,911,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,250 shares of company stock valued at $151,508,275. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Moderna by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112,251 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Moderna by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Moderna by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,529,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

