NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) PT Lowered to $53.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.89.

NEO stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,609. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 0.60. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 51.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,761 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 22,636.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 871,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,375,000 after acquiring an additional 867,877 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,719,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,385,000 after buying an additional 486,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,139,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

