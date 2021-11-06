Bitcoin Gold Price Hits $63.04 (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $17.93 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $63.04 or 0.00103726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.51 or 0.00260796 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.17 or 0.00135203 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002818 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.