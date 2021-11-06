Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Issues Earnings Results

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.71. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IONS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

