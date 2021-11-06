Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $22.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $120,796.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Recovery stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.07% of Energy Recovery worth $13,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERII has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

