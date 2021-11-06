Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

Several research firms have commented on AVAL. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE AVAL opened at $5.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.37. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.0212 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

