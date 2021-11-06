HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $357.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report $357.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $356.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $358.00 million. HubSpot posted sales of $252.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $781.64.

Shares of HUBS opened at $802.46 on Wednesday. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $329.72 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $728.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,918 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,924,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,121,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60,276 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 455.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after purchasing an additional 571,882 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 11.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,686,000 after purchasing an additional 56,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

