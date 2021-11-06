inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Earnings Results

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) issued its earnings results on Friday. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. inTEST had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 12.93%. inTEST updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.140-$0.180 EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. 119,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,415. The firm has a market cap of $141.43 million, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.02. inTEST has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in inTEST stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 114.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of inTEST worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

