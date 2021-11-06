Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 0.46%.

NYSE:TRC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 98,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,949. Tejon Ranch has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $536.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,837 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,834 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,027 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 77,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

