Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 0.46%.
NYSE:TRC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 98,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,949. Tejon Ranch has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $536.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 5.13.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.
Tejon Ranch Company Profile
Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.
