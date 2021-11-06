Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Shares of SAMG stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,049. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $240.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

