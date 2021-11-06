Litecoin (LTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.38 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 6th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $13.38 billion and $1.61 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $194.14 or 0.00319752 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,913,158 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

