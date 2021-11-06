Splintershards Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $143.53 million and $3.46 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00047216 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000111 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BSC MemePad (BSCM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BNB Cash (BNBCH) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 311,145,833 coins and its circulating supply is 255,084,676 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

