MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 9,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $85.53 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $167.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.