Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 707,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $23,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 7.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,952,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,609,000 after purchasing an additional 136,575 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 129,696.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 36,315 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 59.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,508,000 after purchasing an additional 702,242 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 6.5% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,050,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,797,000 after purchasing an additional 125,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 8.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 289,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VNT opened at $33.55 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

