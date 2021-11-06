Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,189,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,912 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.74% of Universal Health Services worth $467,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.7% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.29.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $129.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.62. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.50 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

