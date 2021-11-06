Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 86.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,749,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278,776 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $47,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GT stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 2.02.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

