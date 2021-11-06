Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Raised to $465.00 at DA Davidson

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $425.00 to $465.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $379.87.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM stock opened at $412.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.27. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.73. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $253.35 and a twelve month high of $422.61.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.