Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 247,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,570,000 after acquiring an additional 32,492 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.29.

Shares of TT opened at $184.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.34. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $137.08 and a 52 week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

