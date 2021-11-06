Verso Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Verso has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $108,256.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Verso has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00083130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00079254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00099893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,837.28 or 1.00200329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.19 or 0.07191214 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00022447 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

