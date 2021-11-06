MyBit Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (MYB)

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. In the last seven days, MyBit has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MyBit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. MyBit has a total market cap of $284,758.52 and approximately $3,379.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00051637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.28 or 0.00254100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00097249 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MyBit Coin Profile

MyBit (MYB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 coins and its circulating supply is 157,187,027 coins. The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MyBit is mybit.io . MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp

According to CryptoCompare, “MyBit is an Ethereum-based company that provides critical infrastructure for the next generation of wealth management applications. It is comprised of the MyBit Network, MyBit Whitelabel Software Development Kit (MyBit SDK), and Decentralised Development Fund (DDF). These resources enable the rapid building, testing, and deployment of wealth management applications on the Ethereum Blockchain. MyBit makes it simple for anyone to design, test, develop, and maintain decentralised wealth management applications on Ethereum. “

MyBit Coin Trading

