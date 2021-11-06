ESBC Price Reaches $0.0450 on Major Exchanges (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $72,573.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

