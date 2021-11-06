Fetch.ai Price Reaches $0.84 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001378 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $624.43 million and $62.96 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00051637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.28 or 0.00254100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00097249 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

