American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,331 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXP opened at $176.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.66. The company has a market cap of $136.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.65.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

