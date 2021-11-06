Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $226.06 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

