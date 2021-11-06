Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,255 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $213.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.49 and a 200-day moving average of $231.74.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.81.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

