Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $922,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $185.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.38. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.79 and a 12 month high of $186.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

