Euronav NV (EURN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on November 30th

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Euronav has increased its dividend by 492.9% over the last three years. Euronav has a dividend payout ratio of -8.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Euronav to earn ($0.01) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,200.0%.

EURN stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14. Euronav has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $11.20.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Euronav will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Euronav by 67.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Euronav by 38.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 31,904 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Euronav by 43.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 320,025 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EURN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, ING Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

