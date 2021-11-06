Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:HE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has raised its dividend by 6.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a payout ratio of 65.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.6%.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

NYSE HE opened at $41.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $42.74. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $680.26 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.