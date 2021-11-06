Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synaptics from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.23.

Get Synaptics alerts:

NASDAQ SYNA traded up $28.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,047. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.92 and a 200 day moving average of $159.63. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $75.53 and a 1-year high of $264.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $433,765.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,953.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 114.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 11.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,366,000 after purchasing an additional 26,059 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Synaptics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.