Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRMRF. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Paramount Resources to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.14.

OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $18.70 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

