Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at TD Securities

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KMMPF. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.75 to C$23.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.11.

KMMPF opened at $18.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $18.57.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

