Regis (NYSE:RGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Regis (NYSE:RGS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regis had a negative net margin of 27.30% and a negative return on equity of 197.02%. The business had revenue of $77.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RGS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,996. The company has a market capitalization of $99.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. Regis has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40.

RGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Regis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regis stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,919 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Regis worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

