Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of -0.33. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $32.35.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtu Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 235.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 374,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Virtu Financial worth $14,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.