Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $187.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.61. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $144.58 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

