LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. LivaNova updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.00-$2.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $92.34 on Friday. LivaNova has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $93.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIVN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $247,650. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LivaNova stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of LivaNova worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

