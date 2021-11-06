Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.530-$3.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.22 billion-$30.22 billion.

NYSE:TAK opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

TAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 88.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,631 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

