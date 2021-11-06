Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 98.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 132.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,463 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 82,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,239,000 after purchasing an additional 79,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,980,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRHC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

