Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHG. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $5,148,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $48,048,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $22,065,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $353,388,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $391,000.

Bright Health Group stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adair Newhall purchased 16,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $167,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 112,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,076 over the last three months.

BHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

