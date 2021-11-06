Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Acquires 3,122 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000.

NYSE REXR opened at $68.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.51, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REXR. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

