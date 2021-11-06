Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,367 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYJ opened at $113.23 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average of $111.49.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.