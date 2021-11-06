Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Buys 20,725 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Esquire Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $2,469,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 215.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 83,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 57,089 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 36.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESQ opened at $33.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $263.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $34.00.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.30). Esquire Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 13.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

