Sphera Funds Management LTD. Trims Stock Position in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lessened its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Lefteris Acquisition were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LFTR. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,970,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LFTR opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

